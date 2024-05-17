KABC Freelance News Photographers

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced news photographers for Daily hire employment. The candidate will be a self-starter, creative storyteller, and curious journalist. We are looking for a team player who works well under deadline pressure and is comfortable handling breaking news in the field with or without a reporter and can reliably deliver content in a timely manner for all platforms. Must have experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, knowledge of broadband streaming devices such as Dejero, satellite operation, lighting, and Adobe Premiere editing.

We are looking for a problem solver who has good news judgment and can elevate a story or interview beyond what is assigned. Expected to be responsible for the proper care and use of all assigned equipment. Additional duties as necessary. Schedule flexibility and willingness to work weekends, early mornings, late nights and holidays a must.

Knowledge of Southern California a plus. Candidate should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong work ethic.

Responsibilities:

Shoot interviews, b-roll and live shots. Edit news stories. Set up and execute live shots, meet daily deadlines

Safely and efficiently operate news vans using microwave, satellite and broadband streaming technology

Work collaboratively with reporter, desk, producers, writers, managers

Proven ability to multi-task and thrive in a high-pressure news environment and have good troubleshooting skills

Ability to take story from concept to completion independently

Basic Qualifications:



Minimum of 5 years of experience as an ENG photographer in local news

Must be experienced and proficient with a variety of professional quality ENG cameras

Adobe Premiere proficiency



A good grasp of ENG Live truck operations



Ability to troubleshoot, proactively identify, and quickly resolve technical issues and inefficiencies.



Flexibility to work a variety of shifts: weekends, early mornings, late nights and holidays a must!

Preferred Qualifications:



Medium or large market experience

Bilingual

Required Education:



High school diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:



Bachelor's Degree in Communications, Studio Production, Journalism, or a related field

This position is covered under the NABET-CWA ABC Master Agreement. The pay rate for this role in Glendale, California is $60.00 per hour. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.