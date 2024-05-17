KABC Freelance News Photographers

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced news photographers for Daily hire employment. The candidate will be a self-starter, creative storyteller, and curious journalist. We are looking for a team player who works well under deadline pressure and is comfortable handling breaking news in the field with or without a reporter and can reliably deliver content in a timely manner for all platforms. Must have experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, knowledge of broadband streaming devices such as Dejero, satellite operation, lighting, and Adobe Premiere editing.
We are looking for a problem solver who has good news judgment and can elevate a story or interview beyond what is assigned. Expected to be responsible for the proper care and use of all assigned equipment. Additional duties as necessary. Schedule flexibility and willingness to work weekends, early mornings, late nights and holidays a must.
Knowledge of Southern California a plus. Candidate should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong work ethic.
Responsibilities:
Basic Qualifications:
Preferred Qualifications:
Required Education:
Preferred Education:
This position is covered under the NABET-CWA ABC Master Agreement. The pay rate for this role in Glendale, California is $60.00 per hour. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.