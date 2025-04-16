15-year-old cyclist hospitalized after car slams into him on sidewalk in South LA

Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of suddenly driving up on the curb, hitting a 15-year-old boy as he rode his bicycle on the sidewalk in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of suddenly driving up on the curb, hitting a 15-year-old boy as he rode his bicycle on the sidewalk in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of suddenly driving up on the curb, hitting a 15-year-old boy as he rode his bicycle on the sidewalk in South Los Angeles.

Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of suddenly driving up on the curb, hitting a 15-year-old boy as he rode his bicycle on the sidewalk in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering after a car slammed into him while he rode his bicycle on the sidewalk in South Los Angeles. Now, the California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver accused of fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run was reported on April 7 at about 3:39 p.m. near Nadeau Street and Croesus Avenue in the Florence-Graham neighborhood.

According to CHP, the driver of a black 2025 BMW was traveling eastbound on Nadeau Street, west of Croesus Avenue, at a speed of 10 to 12 mph. At the same time, the 15-year-old boy was riding his bicycle westbound on the sidewalk on Nadeau Street. That's when the driver of the BMW suddenly drove up on the curb, knocking the teen and his bike to the ground.

The driver fled eastbound on Nadeau Street without stopping to help, according to CHP.

The teenage cyclist, identified by family as Sebastian Carrillo, suffered minor-to-moderate injuries, including a concussion, and was taken to the hospital by the L.A. Fire Department.

Carrillo is recovering at home, but his mother says he's still experiencing concussion symptoms.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash as they search for the driver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Officer J. Knodel or any other member of the Special Investigations Unit at the CHP South Los Angeles Area office at (424) 551-4000. For after-hours, you can contact the L.A. Communication Center at (323) 259-3200.