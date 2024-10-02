Covina crash leaves 17-year-old Azusa USD student dead

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash Monday while riding a bicycle in Covina was identified as a student in the Azusa Unified School District.

According to police, the collision happened in the 1000 block of West Cypress.

Details are limited, but police said the crash involved only a vehicle and the boy.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

"The department sends our condolences to the family of the 17-year-old male involved in this matter," police said in a statement.

Information regarding the driver involved was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.