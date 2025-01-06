The patient was over age 65 and had underlying medical conditions.

1st person dies of bird flu in the US

The first person has died of bird flu in the United States, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed on Monday.

The patient, who was exposed to non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds, was over age 65 and had underlying medical conditions, officials said.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the patient was experiencing the first case of severe bird flu in the U.S.

At the time, a spokesperson from the Louisiana Department of Health told ABC News the patient was experiencing severe respiratory illness related to bird flu infection and was in critical condition.

The U.S. has been facing an outbreak of bird flu, or avian influenza, since April, when the first human case was reported.

