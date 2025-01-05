2-car crash sends vehicle through gate of Long Beach horse property

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two vehicles crashed onto a horse property in Long Beach Saturday, leaving the two drivers with minor injuries.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 6900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the driver of one vehicle was making a U-turn from southbound Atlantic Avenue to northbound Atlantic Avenue when it was hit by another driver heading southbound on Atlantic Avenue.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to slide down a nearby embankment, sending one of the vehicles through the gate of a horse property.

Police said no horses escaped or were injured.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were also four children in one of the vehicles but they were not hurt, according to police.

Police said "impaired and distracted driving" do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.