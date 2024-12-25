2 killed in head-on crash on SR-126 near Fillmore; traffic snarled

FILLMORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash that has snarled traffic on State Route 126 near Fillmore on Christmas Eve.

The two-car collision happened on SR-126 near Fine Road just after 2:20 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol traffic log.

Multiple other people were injured in the crash, according to the traffic log.

"Traffic is backed up over a mile in both directions," the CHP posted on X just before 4 p.m. "We are alternating traffic to keep it moving. Please avoid the area."

Footage from the scene showed traffic at a standstill and two mangled cars on the side of the road. It's unclear what caused the crash.