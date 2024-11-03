2 LAPD officers injured after being involved in rollover crash in South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two LAPD officers were injured early Sunday morning in a rollover crash in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Figueroa Street and Rosecrans Avenue.

The officers were turning eastbound onto Rosecrans when they were struck by another vehicle, causing the rollover, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Both officers only suffered minor injuries but were transported to the hospital as a precaution. They were released a short time later.

The driver of the other vehicle, a minor, was arrested for DUI, according to LAPD.

The crash remains under investigation.