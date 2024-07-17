2 men accused of stealing backpack full of Tito's vodka from Ralphs store in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were arrested for stealing 10 bottles of Tito's vodka from a Ralphs grocery store in Seal Beach, police said.

The Seal Beach Police Department posted body camera footage of the incident on Instagram, which shows officers taking the suspects into custody.

The two men were on their way to Long Beach when police stopped them. It appears they were on bikes, according to the footage.

An officer's body camera captured him going through a backpack and taking out the 10 bottles, one at a time.

The incident remains under investigation.