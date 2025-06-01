2 officers shot at scene involving barricaded suspect in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Baldwin Park police officers were shot during a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Saturday evening, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

Both of the officers were transported to the hospital -- one via a helicopter and one via an ambulance. Their conditions were unknown.

L.A. County Fire said the shooting happened at 7:16 p.m.

Police and fire officials from multiple agencies, including SWAT officers, were at a home on Filhurst Avenue.

Further details on what led up to the shooting and why the suspect was initially sought by police were unknown. It's also unclear if the officers returned fire.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this page for updates.