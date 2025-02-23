2 Riverside officers charged in connection with skateboard smashing incident caught on video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- Two Riverside Police Department officers are facing misdemeanor vandalism charges for damage to a resident's skateboard last month, Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said.

"Last month, a video surfaced showing one of my officers damaging a skateboard in what appeared to be a deliberate act,'' Gonzalez said in a statement Saturday.

"I understand the concerns this has raised and appreciate our community's patience as we have been conducting both a criminal and internal investigation. The Riverside County District Attorney decided to file charges against two of the officers related to the misdemeanor vandalism,'' the chief continued. "One officer has six years of service, and the other has five. Let me be clear: This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the standards of the Riverside Police Department. I expect every officer to uphold the integrity and professionalism that our community deserves. Our internal investigation remains ongoing, and once complete, I will take an appropriate course of action.''

In the video, six officers can be seen in the patio area of a residence. It is unclear what the officers were doing at the residence or who they were looking for.

After getting no answer from the residents, one of the officers starts playing with a skateboard trying to do an ollie trick while the others watch.

Four of the officers are then seen leaving the property while two officers stay behind and one of them breaks the skateboard in two while the other takes a picture of the damaged skateboard before walking away.

The officers have not been identified.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.