2 stabbed, including suspect's father, amid hostage situation in Woodland Hills, LAPD says

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after stabbing two people, including his father, who was briefly held hostage by the suspect in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m. in the 24000 block of Hatteras Street, in a residential neighborhood just west of Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing and detained the suspect, identified only as a man in his 30s who was armed with a knife, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately known.

The suspect was also injured, and an ambulance was summoned to the scene, police said. His condition was also unknown.

Video from AIR7 showed firefighter-paramedics treating a man who was sitting on a curb at the scene and several police officers stood nearby. Whether the man was the suspect or a victim was unclear.

The circumstances that led to the stabbings were under investigation.