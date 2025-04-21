2 taken to hospital, suspect in custody after police chase ends with crash in Boyle Heights

Two people were taken to a hospital and a suspect was in custody after a police chase ended with a two-vehicle crash in Boyle Heights.

Two people were taken to a hospital and a suspect was in custody after a police chase ended with a two-vehicle crash in Boyle Heights.

Two people were taken to a hospital and a suspect was in custody after a police chase ended with a two-vehicle crash in Boyle Heights.

Two people were taken to a hospital and a suspect was in custody after a police chase ended with a two-vehicle crash in Boyle Heights.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were taken to a hospital and a suspect was in custody after a police chase ended with a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Boyle Heights.

The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the Fourth Street overpass at the 101 Freeway. No police vehicles were involved.

The driver, wanted on suspicion of a shooting and assault with a deadly weapon, was detained by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Two innocent people were transported to a medical center with unknown injuries after being involved in the crash.