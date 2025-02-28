2 teens arrested in connection to vicious beating of man in Mid-Wilshire area

Shocking video shows a group of teenagers viciously punch and kick a man in the middle of a street in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Shocking video shows a group of teenagers viciously punch and kick a man in the middle of a street in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Shocking video shows a group of teenagers viciously punch and kick a man in the middle of a street in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Shocking video shows a group of teenagers viciously punch and kick a man in the middle of a street in the Mid-Wilshire area.

MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a vicious beating of a man in the middle of a street in the Mid-Wilshire area.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Video of the incident showed a group of teenagers punch and kick a man at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of McCarthy Vista/Carrillo Drive and San Vicente Boulevard. The video of the attack is part of the ongoing investigation.

Family members identified the victim as Maurice Benaim.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a group of about 20-30 bicyclists, ages ranging between 16-18 years, jumped Benaim after he confronted them for hitting and kicking his car. They then fled the area on their bicycles.

Benaim sustained minor visible injuries.

The two teenagers arrested were charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Their identity was not immediately available.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are seeking additional suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Carlos at (213) 473-0510 or via email at dets-07@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (800) 222-8477.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help Benaim raise money for his medical bills.