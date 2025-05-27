2-time Grammy nominee Lupita Infante from Downey releases new album

Her first two albums both earned Grammy nominations, and now, the Latin singing star from Downey is out with her third album.

DOWNEY, Calif. -- Downey's own Lupita Infante continues to climb in the music world.

Her first two albums both earned Grammy nominations, and now, the Latin singing star is out with her third album -- "La Corona Es Mia," which translates to "The Crown is Mine."

She's celebrating the album's release, saying she just likes to put the work out there and let it speak for itself.

"I'm really taking the reins of what I want to say, who I want to be, how I want to show up for myself," Infante said. "And that's just kind of what I put out there in this new album. I'd love for my music to be all over the radio, better collaborations, bigger collaborations, just anything to just keep growing. I feel like it's been a slow but steady path."

Infante says it feels wonderful when she's performing in her traje de charro, a piece of clothing she treasures.

"You wear it with so much pride. Every time I put on my traje de charro, I feel like Superwoman, like I just transform and I'm ready to go out there and change people's lives," Infante said.

Despite her stardom, Infante's life remains grounded. She even still lives in the Downey community where she grew up.

"I'm really proud of my hometown, and I love where we live. It's such a nice, working-class community, you know? We're still there, and we walk down the street. Some of my neighbors know what I do, so they like to come out and just like, 'Oh, I saw you on TV the other day.' It's really sweet," she said.

Behind the scenes, Infante works with her husband, Sonny Kennelly.

"I work a lot in the production, and so what really fills me up is when we're working on a song, producing a song, and then it's starting to feel like that magic feeling, and then you feel it in your spirit. So I love that," Kennelly said.

"He's my cheerleader and definitely is pushing me to go the extra mile all the time," Infante said. "This is our small business. It's our baby, and we've been cultivating it now for the last seven years."

Infante's new album, "La Corona Es Mia," is out now.

If you'd like to see her live, she'll be performing the halftime show at the L.A. Galaxy game on August 10. She's also opening for Los Angeles Azules on August 24 at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa.