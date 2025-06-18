2,000 National Guardsmen headed to LA are still undergoing training, Pentagon says

The Pentagon says the troops are necessary to support the protection of federal agents and property.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A second batch of 2,000 California National Guard soldiers has been activated in the Los Angeles Area. The Pentagon says the troops are still undergoing crowd control training.

This comes after President Donald Trump previously activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 active-duty Marines to the city following days of anti-ICE protests. The 2,000 troops headed to L.A. are part of the initial 4,000 that were activated by the president.

The Pentagon says the troops are necessary to support the protection of federal agents and property. The soldiers will not take part in civilian law enforcement activities.

"The soldiers are completing training on de-escalation, crowd control, and use of the standing rules for the use of force in advance of joining the federal protection mission," the Pentagon said in a news release.

This all comes after a legal battle that's now playing out in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is challenging President Donald Trump about who has jurisdiction over the National Guard in California.

At Tuesday's hearing, arguments were heard, but no decision was made.