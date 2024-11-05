Key races to watch on Election Day 2024 and where to vote before polls close

It's Election Day, the last day Californians can cast their vote whether in person or by mail.

Californians who are not registered to vote can still register today and cast a provisional ballot at any vote center in your county of residence.

Here is a look at where to vote and key races in the 2024 presidential election.

Where to vote

Find the nearest ballot drop box and vote center near you by putting in your address in the search bar below.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5 and reach the county registrar's office by Nov. 12 to be counted.

If you are in line at a vote center by 8 p.m., stay in line. You can cast your vote after polls close because you were in line before the vote center closed.

Presidential Election

From President Joe Biden's unprecedented decision to step aside as the Democratic nominee and two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, the candidates' road to Election Day had dominated headlines this year.

Six people are running for U.S. president this election year: Vice President Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Green Party Jill Stein, Libertarian Chase Oliver, Peace and Freedom Party Claudia de la Cruz.

See the latest news on the presidential election here.

U.S. Senate - California

What's their stance on abortion? How would they address the housing crisis in California? You can watch the full 2024 U.S. Senate Candidate Forum in the video player above.

Democrat Adam Schiff faces off against Republican Steve Garvey to fill the U.S. Senate seat that was held by the late Sen. Diane Feinstein, who passed away in September 2023.

Schiff is a longtime member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and was first elected to the House in 2000. Garvey, a 10-time MLB All-Star, is a former Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres first baseman. More recently, he worked as a businessman and motivational speaker.

Read more about where they stand on the issues here.

Los Angeles County District Attorney

Los Angeles County District Attorney candidates George Gascón and Nathan Hochman met Sunday for a candidate forum hosted by ABC7.

It's one of California's most closely watched races - the Los Angeles County District Attorney. Incumbent George Gascón faces off against challenger Nathan Hochman.

The two candidates described each other's plans as extreme, with Gascón saying Hochman is someone who vows to put everyone in jail.

"Basically, going back to the days of mass incarceration," he said.

Hochman portrayed Gascón as someone who wants every criminal to walk free.

"They'll be arrested in the morning and out by the afternoon," he said.

Read more about where the candidates stand on the issues here.

Proposition 32: Raise minimum wage

Californians will take their wages into their own hands at the ballot box in November as they vote on Proposition 32.

Californians take their wages into their own hands at the ballot box on Election Day as they vote on Proposition 32.

It would raise the minimum wage from $16 to $18 per hour. Proposition 32 would not apply to independent contractors or self-employed workers. Since some cities already have higher minimum wages, it would not impact them.

Read more about Prop 32 here.

Proposition 33: Rent Control

In November, California voters will decide if local governments should be given the power to expand rent control if they wanted to. This is Prop 33 explained.

Rent control is a term Californians are familiar with, but for nearly three decades, a state law has imposed limits on rent control ordinances.

Voters will decide if local governments should be given the power to expand rent control if they wanted to. Not all cities in California have rent control, so Prop 33 aims to address that.

Cities can restrict how much a landlord can raise every year, but they cannot set rent control on single-family homes, any housing built after 1995, and they cannot tell landlords how much they can charge a new tenant.

Read more about Prop 33 here.

Proposition 36: Increase penalties for theft, drug trafficking

Proposition 36 on California's November ballot would unwind Prop. 47, which made some drug and theft crimes into misdemeanors.

Proposition 36 has divided California lawmakers, including many Democrats. It would essentially unwind Prop. 47, which passed 10 years ago and made some theft and drug crimes misdemeanors instead of felonies.

Prop. 36 would reclassify some misdemeanor theft and drug crimes as felonies, creating a new category of crime called "treatment-mandated felony" where the person charged could go into treatment instead of prison.

Read more about Prop 36 here.

ABC News will have live election coverage starting at 4p.m. PT. ABC7 Eyewitness News will be streaming live local coverage starting at 8 p.m. PT on all our streaming platforms.