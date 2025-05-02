Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with these freebies, deals and celebrations

Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off Monday, awarding educators with freebies and discounts in recognition of their contributions to our community.

Here are some of the offers teachers can take advantage of through Friday, May 9:

Bellflower Teacher Appreciation Day Party

Sheila Baker knows a thing or two about the importance of this year's celebration.

The former teacher spent 35 years in the classroom, and is putting finishing touches on her annual Teachers Appreciation Day event, a Los Angeles tradition since 1995.

"We have so much fun acknowledging our teachers who go above and beyond the call of duty," Baker said.

The May 9 event in Bellflower invites teachers, school staff and daycare providers to enjoy an afternoon of food, drinks, live performances and plenty of door prizes from 4-8 p.m.

The festivities will happen at Mi'rame Sports Bar and Cantina, at 16728 Bellflower Blvd.

For more information and to RSVP, email larueclara50@gmail.com.

Crayola

In addition to offering free teacher-approved resources through its Create and Play app, Crayola is taking 20% off products found on its Teacher Gift Ideas page online.

Enter code "EDUCATORS" at checkout to receive the discount.

Home Chef

The meal kit and food delivery service gives teachers 50% off their first box and 10% off each additional box order. Educators can learn how to get their Home Chef teacher discount on their website.

Michaels

We all know art and crafting supplies can get expensive, which is why Michaels gives teachers a 15% discount on their entire purchase. What's even better: the discount can be combined with sale item discounts. Click here for details.

Office Depot

Verified teachers can get 20% off one regular or sale item at Office Depot upon registering for its free Rewards program, in addition to earning 25% back in bonus rewards though June 28. Click here for details.

As a way to say thanks, Sonic Drive-In is offering three exclusive offers to those who sign up on its app for the free Sonic Teachers' Circle rewards program, including:

Free Sonic snack or side with purchase

Buy one Sonic Blast, get one free

$1.99 Quarter-pound double cheeseburger

Sonic has locations in Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Duarte, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Ontario, Palmdale, Pomona, Santa Ana, and Santa Fe Springs.

These deals are only good from May 5-9, and teachers must register for the program before May 5.

Staples

Educators with a current teacher ID can save 20% off in-store purchases with this app coupon. Note that this offer is good from June 16 - Sept. 14.

