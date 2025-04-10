Los Angeles 2028 Olympic games will feature more women's soccer teams than men's

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Swimming at SoFi Stadium, gymnastics at Crypto.com Arena -- venues were just one of the things discussed Wednesday as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) met to go over plans for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic games in Los Angeles.

The IOC announced that the LA 2028 summer games will showcase some of the most popular sports in the world, and will also showcase gender equity.

For the first time in Olympic history, soccer -- known worldwide as football -- will have more women's teams than men's. There will be 16 women's teams and 12 men's teams competing for the gold in 2028.

The reason, according to the IOC, is that women's sports, especially football, have become very popular and lucrative.

"We've seen incredible growth in women's participation in team sport and in popularity and visibility in women's team sport, with football being an absolute leader in that regard," said Kit McConnell with the IOC. "Women's football and men's football have been hugely successful in the Olympic Games in terms of ticketing and broadcast audiences, and media coverage around the world. And what better place to increase the number of women's teams than the U.S.A itself?"

LA28 and the City of Santa Monica could not reach a deal to host beach volleyball there, so LA28 says it will host beach volleyball elsewhere.

The LA Olympic Games are just over three years away. Most of the venues for the games are already built, though there will be temporary venues constructed for some events.

"We are absolutely on track, and I will tell you that over the last week and a half, I've been working with LA28, and also in preparation for the World Cup, convening all of the local elected officials at the congressional level, the state, and all of the other cities that are involved," Mayor Karen Bass said.

The IOC Executive Board confirmed the medal events program and athlete quota for LA28, with a total of 351 medal events -- 22 more than at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will kick off in Los Angeles on July 14, 2028.

