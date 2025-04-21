2nd Signal chat reveals Hegseth messaging about Yemen strikes with family members, sources say

The defense secretary shared military operations with his wife and others, according to ABC News sources.

Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared details about an imminent attack on Houthis in Yemen in March in a second group chat using the messaging app Signal that included his wife, his brother and his personal lawyer two sources familiar with the contents of the chat told ABC News.

Those details shared in the second chat included the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets involved in the pending attack on Houthi positions, according to the officials. The New York Times was first to report Hegseth's sharing of the details in a second Signal group.

The sharing of the details reportedly occurred around the same time in mid-March when key members of President Donald Trump's National Security Council, including Hegseth, inadvertently shared details about the March 15 missile strike in Yemen with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Much of the same content was shared in the second encrypted chat with family members and others -- a chat group that Hegseth had created on his personal phone during his confirmation process, the two officials told ABC News.

Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Hegseth, does not work for the Defense Department.

His brother, Phil Hegseth, works as a senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security and is detailed to the Defense Department. Tim Parlatore, Hegseth's personal attorney, works at the Pentagon as a Navy reservist assigned to Hegseth's office.

ABC News has reached out to the Pentagon for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Sources confirmed with ABC News that the second known Signal chat was originally created to discuss scheduling and administrative information.

The Pentagon's independent inspector general is evaluating Hegseth's use of the Signal app "to determine the extent to which the Secretary of Defense and other DoD personnel complied with DoD policies and procedures" to conduct official business, the acting inspector general, Steven Stebbins, said in a notification letter to Hegseth.

The Trump administration has repeatedly refuted the idea that any classified information was shared in the first known chat thread; however, several former U.S. officials have contended that the sharing of such information over unapproved channels could at a minimum put troops overseas at risk.

Its use to divulge sensitive military operations may complicate ongoing investigations into potential leaks involving the first known group chat, which included top aides and other members of Pete Hegseth's team -- at least three of whom have been since fired in relation to the inquiry.

Those officials -- Dan Caldwell, Colin Carroll and Darin Selnick -- have since spoken out against what they say are baseless accusations against them.

"At this time, we still have not been told what exactly we were investigated for, if there is still an active investigation, or if there was even a real investigation of 'leaks' to begin with," they said in a joint statement on X on April 19.

John Ullyot, the Pentagon's former top spokesman, on Sunday published an opinion piece in Politico where he described "a month of total chaos at the Pentagon."

"From leaks of sensitive operational plans to mass firings, the dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president - who deserves better from his senior leadership," he wrote.

"Hegseth is now presiding over a strange and baffling purge that has left him without his two closest advisers of over a decade - Caldwell and Selnick - and without chiefs of staff for him and his deputy," Ullyot wrote.

"Even strong backers of the secretary like me must admit: The last month has been a full-blown meltdown at the Pentagon - and it's becoming a real problem for the administration," he added.

"President Donald Trump has a strong record of holding his top officials to account," wrote Ullyot. "Given that, it's hard to see Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth remaining in his role for much longer."

Ullyot left the Pentagon late last week after having been sidelined after he controversially defended the removal of Jackie Robinson information from a DOD website.

He said earlier this week that he had left the Pentagon on his own accord, while a senior defense official told ABC News that Ullyot was asked to resign.