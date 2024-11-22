3.5-magnitude quake rattles Malibu and surrounding areas, USGS says

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck about 4.4 miles north of Malibu in Los Angeles County at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, according to the USGS.

The quake had a depth of about 6 miles, USGS reported.

Shaking was felt throughout the SoCal region, including Mission Hills, West Hills, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, and Ventura.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages.