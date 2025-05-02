School in Baldwin Park remains closed after 12-hour standoff that ended with woman's arrest

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A school in Baldwin Park remains closed Friday after a woman - believed to be a teacher - was taken into custody following a lengthy on-campus police standoff.

The incident unfolded Thursday afternoon at Olive Middle School on Olive Street. Exclusive video from AIR7 shows the end of the standoff.

A swarm of officers eventually pulled the woman outside, where she was handcuffed and placed in an ambulance. Classes at the school are canceled tomorrow.

There has been no official confirmation from the Baldwin Park Police Department, but multiple social media posts claim the woman is a teacher at the school.

In one post on social media, the alleged suspect claimed she was being held hostage inside the building, and named Olive Middle School in the video.

The school's website has a photo of that same woman -- identifying her as a 6th-grade math and science teacher.

Earlier Thursday, police surrounded the building with squad cars, blocking several of the exit doors. All of the students and staff were evacuated.

A BearCat and a K-9 were also brought to the scene. At one point, officers injected tear gas into the building. A swarm of officers eventually breached a door, pulling the woman outside, where she was handcuffed and taken by an ambulance to be checked out.

Classes are set to resume on Monday.

The district said mental health support resources are available to families and students who may need additional care.

"We thank our families, staff, and community for standing with us to prioritize safety and care," read a statement from the district.

The incident remains under investigation.