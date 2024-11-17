3 people injured after single-engine plane crash at Pomona Dragstrip

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were injured when a single-engine Cessna crashed Sunday morning at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the plane crashed just after 11 a.m. It happened during the NHRA Drag Racing finals, which has since been placed on hold.

According to a statement issued by the NHRA's public relations director, the plane was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident," read the statement.

Authorities said two people suffered moderate injuries while the third suffered only minor injuries.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.