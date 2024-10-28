3 men dead, 1 person detained after flames rip through Temple City home

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men are dead and a person of interest is in custody after a fire Sunday at a home in Temple City.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 6000 block of Sultana Avenue. Firefighters had the flames out in less than half an hour, but ultimately found three male bodies inside the residence.

It wasn't immediately clear if they died from the fire or another cause.

Two other men who were encountered outside the home were hospitalized and treated for burns to their arms.

Lt. Hugo Reynaga with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide unit said another person who lives at the home contacted deputies. While there was a language barrier, they are describing him as a person of interest who may have set the fire. The name of the 64-year-old man has not been released.

It appears the people living at the home were roommates but not necessarily family members.

