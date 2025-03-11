3 suspected fentanyl traffickers arrested, charged in $55 million drug bust in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities announced the arrests of three suspected fentanyl traffickers and the seizure of 14 million lethal doses of the drug with an estimated street value of about $55 million, along with heroin and methamphetamine.

"To say that this investigation has saved thousands of lives is an understatement," Downey Police Chief Scott Lougher said at a news conference in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, where he was joined by State Attorney General Rob Bonta and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Priscilla Gomez, 43, of Torrance; her brother, Gustavo Omar Gomez, 47, of Huntington Park; and Carlos Manuel Mariscal, 38, of Huntington Park, are facing felony counts in connection with the investigation, according to Hochman.

Bonta said investigators had "reliable information" that led them to Priscilla Gomez, whom he described as a "courier" who was stopped by Downey police in a traffic stop.

"She acknowledged the possession of some drugs and also a K-9 was activated at the stop," the attorney general said.

Investigators subsequently served a search warrant at an apartment in Downey, Hochman said.

Downey police found more than 50 pounds of fentanyl and nearly 12 pounds of opium in a car and in the apartment Jan. 22, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The attorney general said investigators also saw "indicia of a Mexican cartel."

"Some cartels are known for certain decor symbols, insignias. They were present," Bonta said.

The district attorney noted that the 50-pound seizure of fentanyl in one afternoon exceeded the total amount seized at the U.S.-Canada border in an entire year by seven pounds.

"This one seizure could have killed literally every resident in L.A. County by itself," Hochman said.

Priscilla Gomez -- who is currently in federal custody -- is charged with three counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance and one count sale/transportation/offer to sell controlled substance.

Her brother is charged with two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance, while Mariscal is charged with two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a silencer and unlawful possession of ammunition prohibited by a prior conviction, Hochman said.

