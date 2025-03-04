30 LA County probation officers face charges over 'gladiator fights' among youth at juvenile hall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thirty Los Angeles County probation officers at the troubled Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey were named in indictments unsealed Monday charging them with various offenses, including allegations they staged "gladiator fights" among youth detained at the facility.

The indictment alleges that the officers allowed and, in some instances, encouraged 69 fights to occur between youths at Los Padrinos during the period from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, according to a statement from the state attorney general's office.

The statement from California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office says the indictment stems from an investigation launched by the California Department of Justice after video footage of one of the so-called "gladiator fights" leaked in January 2024.

"These so-called 'gladiator fights' resulted in physical harm to youth involved and, if the charges are proven, were a dereliction of the officers' duty to protect those in their care," the state AG's office said.

Twenty-two of the 30 officers were arraigned Monday at Los Angeles Superior Court. The remaining officers will be arraigned in April, Bonta's office said.

The charges against the officers also include child endangerment, abuse, conspiracy and battery.

Los Padrinos has had multiple problems and is under a state order to close. But L.A. County supervisors have taken emergency action to keep it open because of a lack of other juvenile facilities.

The L.A. County Probation Department released a statement that said in part:

"The Los Angeles County Probation Department fully supports and applauds the Attorney General and his office for today's indictments. Our department sought the assistance of law enforcement authorities when misconduct was discovered, which eventually led to the AG's office investigation. Since then, we have fully collaborated with our partners. At the same time, we have been conducting our own internal inquiries. The current staff named in today's indictments have all been placed on leave without pay."

City News contributed to this report.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.