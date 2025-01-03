Nearly 350 Santa Ana USD teachers, employees could be laid off due to $180 million spending deficit

Nearly 350 teachers and school employees in Santa Ana could be at risk of losing their jobs this year.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly 350 teachers and school employees in Santa Ana could be at risk of losing their jobs this year.

The Santa Ana Unified School District, the second largest district in Orange County, is facing a spending deficit of more than $180 million.

On Thursday, the school board voted 4-1 to move forward with it's plan to help the district close the gap as enrollment declines and COVID-19 relief funds dry up.

According to reports, layoff notices are expected to be sent in the spring.