Westbound 60 Freeway shut down in Chino after crash leaves 2 dead

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, April 7, 2025 11:47AM
2 killed, 2 injured in 60 Freeway crash in Chino
All westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were shut down in the Chino area Monday morning after a crash that left two people dead.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- All westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were shut down in the Chino area Monday morning after a crash that left two people dead.

The solo-vehicle collision happened around 2 a.m. near Reservoir Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were killed in the crash, and a mother and a baby were also taken to the hospital.

It's unclear when lanes would reopen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

