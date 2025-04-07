Westbound 60 Freeway shut down in Chino after crash leaves 2 dead

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- All westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were shut down in the Chino area Monday morning after a crash that left two people dead.

The solo-vehicle collision happened around 2 a.m. near Reservoir Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were killed in the crash, and a mother and a baby were also taken to the hospital.

It's unclear when lanes would reopen. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

