3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Newport Beach area, USGS says

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Newport Beach area Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit just before 5 p.m. at a depth of about 7 miles. It struck about a mile and a half from Newport Beach.

Viewers reported feeling shaking in Avalon on Catalina Island, and according to the USGS, the quake may have also rattled areas in Ventura County, the Inland Empire and even San Diego.

No damage or injuries were reported as a result.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.