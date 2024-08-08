3.8 aftershock hits Kern County, among dozens after Tuesday's 5.2 quake

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

LAMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of aftershocks have continued to rattle parts of Central and Southern California in the wake of Tuesday's 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Kern County.

The USGS has recorded more than 60 aftershocks since Tuesday's quake centered in Lamont, mostly measuring between 2.0 to 4.0 magnitude.

Among the biggest was a 3.8 that hit Wednesday at 4:43 p.m. near the same area as the original quake.

A 3.8 magnitude aftershock was recorded in Kern County on Wednesday, a day after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the entire region. USGS

There were no immediate reports of damage from the aftershocks.

Tuesday's quake resulted in significant shaking throughout the region, with some products falling off store shelves, but no major structural damage or injuries.

The Kern County region has been prone to quakes for decades, seismologist Lucy Jones noted on Tuesday. A massive 7.5 magnitude quake there in 1952 resulted in a higher frequency of earthquakes for decades that were seen as aftershocks.