3.8 aftershock hits Kern County, among dozens after Tuesday's 5.2 quake

LAMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of aftershocks have continued to rattle parts of Central and Southern California in the wake of Tuesday's 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Kern County.
The USGS has recorded more than 60 aftershocks since Tuesday's quake centered in Lamont, mostly measuring between 2.0 to 4.0 magnitude.
Among the biggest was a 3.8 that hit Wednesday at 4:43 p.m. near the same area as the original quake.
There were no immediate reports of damage from the aftershocks.
Tuesday's quake resulted in significant shaking throughout the region, with some products falling off store shelves, but no major structural damage or injuries.
The Kern County region has been prone to quakes for decades, seismologist Lucy Jones noted on Tuesday. A massive 7.5 magnitude quake there in 1952 resulted in a higher frequency of earthquakes for decades that were seen as aftershocks.