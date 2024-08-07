Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Kern County, with shaking felt throughout SoCal

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in Kern County Tuesday night, with significant shaking felt throughout Southern California.

The quake struck at 9:09 p.m. southwest of Lamont, in a remote area of Central California near the Kern Lake Bed and Maricopa Flat at a depth of 7 miles.

It was followed by at least a dozen aftershocks - many of them measuring 3.0 or higher in the Lamont and Grapevine areas, according to USGS data.

A USGS map indicates shaking was felt as far north as Fresno and as far south as San Diego County.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

First responders in Los Angeles and other areas were conducting assessments of damage and their initial reports did not turn up any major issues with critical infrastructure.

No word yet on damage to any buildings or injuries.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said state and local first responders are monitoring the impacts from the quake.

The USGS estimate of the magnitude was adjusted several times within the first hour after the quake struck, with the initial estimate at 5.7 later downgraded to 5.3 and then 5.2.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

