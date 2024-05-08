2 children, ages 4 and 2, rescued after being swept away in creek in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) -- A 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were rescued and rushed to the hospital after being swept away in a creek Tuesday in San Bernardino County, according to authorities.

The incident happened at the Thurman Flats Picnic Area, just west of Mountain Home Village.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said they received a call from the girl's mother, saying the little girl had gone into Mill Creek and got swept away.

The mother reportedly told her 2-year-old son to stay where he was while she went to search for her daughter. Authorities said it took the mother about an hour to call 911 due to limited cell service in the area.

By the time she returned to the scene, the boy was already gone.

Firefighters first found the girl underwater and transported her to the hospital where she's in grave condition, according to authorities.

Shortly after, the boy was found and was also transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.