3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Malibu area, USGS says

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook the Malibu area Sunday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 8:17 p.m. and was centered about 8 miles northeast of Westlake Village and 9 miles north of Thousand Oaks, the USGS said.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

The temblor was initially measured at magnitude of 4.0 before being downgraded.