Over 400 guinea pigs found in South Los Angeles hoarding case, non-profit says

A non-profit told Eyewitness News they took 33 pregnant females in, but at least 400 guinea pigs remain at the residence.

A shocking discovery was made in South Los Angeles, where more than 400 guinea pigs were found at a hoarder's residence, living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

A shocking discovery was made in South Los Angeles, where more than 400 guinea pigs were found at a hoarder's residence, living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

A shocking discovery was made in South Los Angeles, where more than 400 guinea pigs were found at a hoarder's residence, living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

A shocking discovery was made in South Los Angeles, where more than 400 guinea pigs were found at a hoarder's residence, living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shocking discovery was made in South Los Angeles, where more than 400 guinea pigs were found at a hoarder's residence, living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

Volunteers from Southern California Guinea Pig Rescue stepped in after learning the tenant was being evicted. They're a small non-profit that takes care of guinea pigs from their own homes.

They found twice as many animals as were originally reported at the home -- some sick, injured or dead.

The rescuers were able to save 33 of the guinea pigs -- all pregnant females. They said there are still over 400 guinea pigs at the home. Now, they're trying to get assistance from other guinea pig rescues in California.

The small non-profit warns that the situation can worsen quickly.

"At three weeks, they can breed again. An already-pregnant sal who has given birth can get pregnant again within 24 hours," warned Kit Benson, the co-founder of Southern California Guinea Pig Rescue. "What people can do right now is help your local shelters. The rescue community is stretched thin right now. We have been in a guinea pig population crisis, and a surrender crisis, and an abandonment crisis for years now, I mean, it just keeps ramping up."

Bensons also says banning the sale of small animals could help prevent future situations like this.