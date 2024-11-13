5-acre brush fire breaks out on hillside near homes in Pacific Palisades: WATCH LIVE

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-acre brush fire broke out Wednesday morning on a hillside near a row of multimillion-dollar homes in Pacific Palisades, prompting a quick response from firefighters on the ground and in the air.

The slow-moving blaze erupted before 10 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Palisades Drive, just north of Sunset Boulevard. Video from AIR7 showed fire helicopters performing water drops at the scene.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

Just after 10:30 a.m., a single-file line of firefighters were seen marching up the hillside to attack the flames.

No evacuation orders were issued.

The cause of the fire was unknown.