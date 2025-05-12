5 people stabbed at sober living facility in Riverside, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were stabbed at a sober living facility in Riverside early Monday morning, and one person has been arrested, police said.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. at the facility on Fourth Street and Fairmount Boulevard, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Details about what led up the stabbings were not available, but authorities said the victims sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The suspect briefly barricaded himself, but eventually surrendered to officers. It's unclear if he was a resident or employee of the facility.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.