50-year-old man dies after being trapped in Hyde Park house fire, firefighter injured

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 50-year-old man died and a firefighter was injured after a house fire in Hyde Park Saturday.

The fire was reported at 6:55 p.m. at 7032 S. Fourth Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was out in 22 minutes.

The man, who has not been identified, was trapped inside the burning home. He was rushed to the hospital in grave condition where he was pronounced dead.

A firefighter was also hospitalized with minor burn injuries.

Video from the scene showed the blaze burning through the windows of the house.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.