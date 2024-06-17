WATCH LIVE

500-acre Lancaster fire threatens homes, burns outbuildings

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, June 17, 2024 1:42AM
Firefighters appeared to have gotten the 500-acre blaze under control but not before it engulfed some outbuildings on the edge of a residential Lancaster neighborhood.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 500-acre fire in Lancaster expanded to the edge of residential neighborhoods and apparently burned some structures Sunday.

AIR7 was overhead as a structure, possibly a barn, as well as vehicles were engulfed by flames.

Much of the vegetation part of the fire, however, appeared to be extinguished, leaving behind large patches of scorched and smoldering earth adjacent to the neighborhood in the area of 80th Street West and Avenue K.

By around 6:30 p.m., firefighters announced the fire's forward progress had been stopped.

There were no injuries immediately reported and the structure fire appeared to be nearly out by early evening.

