6 arrested in Westfield Topanga mall smash-and-grab robbery caught on video

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Six people, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with a flash-mob robbery at the Westfield Topanga mall that was caught on video.

The theft happened around 5 p.m. Friday and was the second smash-and-grab at the Canoga Park mall in the last two weeks, Los Angeles police said.

Video shows thieves snatching designer handbags and clothing from at least one store. According to police, 12 suspects ran into two stores that day and stole more than $90,000 worth of merchandise.

"The suspects, who were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, overwhelmed the security and knocked over numerous display shelves," said police a statement released Sunday.

That night, officers tracked down one of the vehicles involved and all five occupants were identified as "being present and actively involved" in the robbery, police said.

All five suspects were arrested and charged with robbery, including:

Joshua Jones, 22, of Los Angeles. His bail was set at $1,085,000

Amaya McDonald, 19, of Los Angeles; bail set at $150,000

Justin Jones, 18, of Los Angeles; bail set at $150,000

The other two suspects are juveniles and were not identified by police.

Meanwhile, later that night, Huntington Beach police officers found a second vehicle involved in the robberies with a female driver, identified as 26-year-old Rajene Robinson. Police said stolen merchandise was found in the car.

Robinson was arrested and booked into jail without bail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or other similar incidents is asked to call Commercial Crimes Division, Organized Retail Crime Section at 818-374-9437.