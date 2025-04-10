6 victims, mostly teenagers, identified in deadly Santa Ana crash

All six victims of a crash that claimed the lives of several teenagers in Santa Ana have been identified.

All six victims of a crash that claimed the lives of several teenagers in Santa Ana have been identified.

All six victims of a crash that claimed the lives of several teenagers in Santa Ana have been identified.

All six victims of a crash that claimed the lives of several teenagers in Santa Ana have been identified.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- All six victims of a crash that claimed the lives of several teenagers in Santa Ana have been identified.

The high-speed collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Segerstrom Avenue and Griset Place. According to police, the driver of the car they were in slammed into a tree, initially leaving four people dead and two others injured.

Arlene Robles, 15, appears to be the sole survivor of the crash. Her sister, 20-year-old Arely Robles, died at the scene. Arlene is said to be in stable condition.

Family and friends are honoring the young lives lost in a violent crash over the weekend in Santa Ana.

The others who died have been identified as Natalia Vidal Zarate, 17, Jacqueline Torres Zarate, 16, and 18-year-old Emanuel Gonzalez Martinez, who was driving.

The family of the sixth victim, 13-year-old Cynthia Torres Zarate, confirmed Wednesday she also died after being declared brain dead.

Loved ones of the victims are now asking for help to cover for medical expenses and funeral services.

GoFundMe pages have been established for Martinez, Natalia, Jacqueline and Cynthia and the Robles sisters.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.