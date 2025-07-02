7 men arrested after hole cut through roof in Glendale jewelry store robbery

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Glendale Police Department says seven foreign nationals are now in custody, accused of burglarizing a jewelry store in Glendale.

Police say the men cut a hole through the roof of Bidrussian Jewelry back in May, clearing the store's safes.

Detectives, working with local agencies, developed leads and identified possible suspects. They then put the group under surveillance.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Glendale jewelry store completely wiped out by thieves who broke in through the roof

Detectives said they learned the suspects were going to hit a jewelry store in La Verne on Sunday, and when they saw them trying to get into the store through the roof, they made the arrests. Investigators said the suspects also used signal jammers and cut wires at the store during the robbery attempt.

An eighth suspect managed to get away and is still on the loose.

The Glendale Police Department identified the seven men arrested as:



Jose Millafil

Javier Sepulveda

Cristian Gonzalezaburto

Luka Pazitiani

Vera Matias

Victor Iturriagalopez

Edson Gonzalez

Investigators believe the suspects are involved in similar crimes in the United States, as well as in their countries of origin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department's Burglary Unit at (818) 548-3127.

