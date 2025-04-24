"Seven was definitely on my side," said 95-year-old Claudine Douglas. "You lived up to your name... because you really helped me."

7 On Your Side helps 95-year-old woman get her phone service restored after 2 months without it

The 95-year-old went without phone service for two months. AT&T said it was going to take a while after copper wires were stolen, but after a call from 7 On Your Side, service was restored in two days.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a 95-year-old woman reached out to 7 On Your Side for help after their mother's landline phone stopped working two months ago.

The family has been trying to get the landline service restored since February, to no avail. That's until 7 On Your Side stepped in.

Eyewitness News first visited Douglas last week. She said her phone is her lifeline. She can't get around easily, so it's how she stays in touch with friends and family.

"I have no one to talk to, and at my age, you need to talk," Douglas said.

When Douglas' family called AT &T about the landline, they were told thieves stole copper wires and disrupted the service. They said getting it fixed would take a while.

"It's been two months," said Douglas' daughter, Rita Vester. "How long does it take to fix the landline?"

Douglas moved into the house in 1952. She says she's had the same phone number since that day.

The family says they were told they could switch to newer technology, but Douglas says at her age, she has trouble with the newer options, including cellphones.

"When I pick it up and open it up, I got to sit there while I have to see what I'm supposed to do... so I don't like that," Douglas said.

"It's very frightening because there have been times that she had to call 911, and now she knows if she gets sick, she can't call 911," Vester said.

After reaching out to 7 On Your Side, Douglas' landline service has been restored.

Eyewitness News reached out to AT &T and told them about Douglas and how much she depends on her landline. They sent out a technician, and within 48 hours, her service was restored.

"It's a little bit of independence that she has that she didn't have for two and a half months," Vester said. "So yeah, she's in a better place, she's happy."

"The equipment that supports our copper network is harder to source, so it is difficult to repair or replace the parts when the cables are stolen," an AT &T spokesperson told ABC7.

When 7 On Your Side went back to Douglas' house on Wednesday, we saw a big change. She was visibly happier and more talkative.

"You lived up to your name, helping people, because you really helped me," Douglas said.

"I contacted 7 On Your Side... you guys immediately responded. You guys came out. You yourself came out and interviewed my mom. You called AT &T, you got them to turn the phone on in two days, when we have been fighting for two and a half months. So yeah, we're grateful," Vester said.

Vester said AT &T also agreed to credit her for two months of her bill since Douglas didn't have any phone service during that time.