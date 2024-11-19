71-year-old pedestrian severely injured in Encino hit-and-run caught on video; driver sought

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 71-year-old pedestrian was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday in Encino, prompting authorities to ask for the public's help in finding the suspect.

A white vehicle traveling eastbound on Ventura Boulevard near Libbit Avenue at high speed around 9 p.m. Saturday collided with another vehicle heading northbound on Ventura Boulevard, exiting from a driveway, causing the car to veer to the left before hitting a pedestrian crossing the street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was flung and landed on westbound traffic on Ventura Boulevard, where the vehicle heading northbound on Ventura Boulevard remained at the scene. The other vehicle traveling eastbound on Ventura Boulevard continued without stopping to render aid.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators described the suspect's vehicle as a four-door Nissan Altima with a driver-side door mirror missing, collision damage to the front right headlamp, and possible damage to the front right and rear passenger doors.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the city for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash was urged to call the LAPD Valley Traffic detectives at (818) 644-8025. Calls during non- business hours or weekends should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.