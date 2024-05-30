81-year-old man, accused of terrorizing Azusa with slingshot, dies after being released from jail

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 81-year-old man accused of terrorizing an Azusa neighborhood with a slingshot for years has died after being released from jail.

Prince King pleaded not guilty Tuesday to several counts of vandalism and was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to stay 200 yards away from affected homes and not contact any alleged victims.

King died Wednesday at a private residence, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The cause of death was not immediately known.

King was accused of using a slingshot to fire metal ball bearings at his neighbors' homes and vehicles, breaking windows and windshields over a period of at least nine years.

Attorneys said he suffered from a number of medical ailments. He was allowed to go home to pick up medications.

He had been ordered not to possess any deadly weapons, including a slingshot.

At the time of his death, he had been scheduled to be back in court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing.