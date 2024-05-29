81-year-old man accused of terrorizing Azusa neighborhood with slingshot out of jail

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 81-year-old man accused of terrorizing an Azusa neighborhood with a slingshot for years is out of jail.

Prince King pleaded not guilty Tuesday to several counts of vandalism and was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to stay 200 yards away from affected homes and not contact any alleged victims.

King is accused of using a slingshot to fire metal ball bearings at his neighbors' homes and vehicles, breaking windows and windshields over a period of at least nine years.

Attorneys say he suffers from a number of medical ailments. He's allowed to go home to pick up medications but cannot stay at the home. If he violates the judge's order he will be taken back into custody.

He was also ordered not to possess any deadly weapons, including a slingshot.

He's due back in court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing.