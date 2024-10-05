WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Nearly 900,000 fentanyl pills seized in Orange County drug busts

KABC logo
Saturday, October 5, 2024 7:04PM
Nearly 900,000 fentanyl pills seized in Orange County
Nearly 900,000 fentanyl pills are out of circulation thanks to two busts by Orange County sheriff's deputies and California Border Patrol.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly 900,000 fentanyl pills are out of circulation thanks to two busts by Orange County sheriff's deputies and California Border Patrol.

The Vehicle Interdiction Pipeline Enforcement Resource (VIPER) Task Force made the seizures last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

In the first bust on Sept. 12, deputies stopped a driver on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente. They found more than 442,200 fentanyl pills, along with significant qualities of fentanyl powder, methamphetamine and cocaine.

A week later on Sept. 19, border agents stopped another driver in the same location and found 447,100 fentanyl pills in the trunk of the car.

The drivers in both incidents were arrested.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW