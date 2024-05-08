Highlighting Filipino art at Forest Lawn Museum to honor AAPIH month

GLENDALE (KABC) -- Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month is underway... and the Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale has a Filipino Art Exhibit open to enjoy! It showcases a diverse range of work, from traditional paintings to superhero illustrations!

The Forest Lawn Museum opened in 1952 and shares its various collection with the public. James Fishburne is the museum's' director.

"Forest Lawn is a cemetery, it's a memorial park, but we've been collecting art for over a century," said Fishburne.

Currently, they are highlighting a collection called "Filipino California: Art and the Filipino Diaspora."

"There's a little bit of something for everyone. It is very visually diverse," said Fishburne. "But there are some common themes throughout it... themes of the Filipino American experience."

Artist Anthony Francisco grew up in the Philippines and was drawn to Southern California because of his love for Marvel Studios.

"I've been collecting X-Men and Marvel comic books since I was five," said Francisco.

Marvel characters are just part of his works of art. Francisco encourages anyone with a love for the arts to just jump in and do it!

"I just want to be happy and do art, just express my stories," said Francisco. "I have to say to everyone who wants to be an artist, there's always a place for whatever level of art you do."