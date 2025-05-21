Activists concerned after LA Zoo elephants not seen at their enclosure

A judge declined a request for a temporary restraining order that would have halted a bid by the Los Angeles Zoo to transfer elephants Billy and Tina to the Tulsa Zoo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Zoo's two remaining Asian elephants - Billy and Tina - appear to have been transferred out of the zoo.

It's believed the pair were relocated in the middle of the night amid controversy and lawsuits surrounding their pending transfer to the Tulsa Zoo.

Eyewitness News reached out to the L.A. Zoo and Mayor Karen Bass' office about the elephants whereabouts but have not gotten a response.

AIR7 flew over their enclosure Tuesday and there was no sight of Billy or Tina.

There was an offer on the table to move the elephants to a large sanctuary in Tennessee for free. However, it appears L.A. Zoo director Denise Verret said no.

That's raising questions because Verret is also the chair of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums - the very organization that has deemed it safe and humane to send the elephants to Tulsa.

Meanwhile, animal activists say the elephants don't belong in zoos and want to see them moved to a sanctuary.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

