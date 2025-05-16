Judge denies emergency request to stop transfer of LA Zoo elephants Billy and Tina to Tulsa Zoo

A judge declined a request for a temporary restraining order that would have halted a bid by the Los Angeles Zoo to transfer elephants Billy and Tina to the Tulsa Zoo.

A judge declined a request for a temporary restraining order that would have halted a bid by the Los Angeles Zoo to transfer elephants Billy and Tina to the Tulsa Zoo.

A judge declined a request for a temporary restraining order that would have halted a bid by the Los Angeles Zoo to transfer elephants Billy and Tina to the Tulsa Zoo.

A judge declined a request for a temporary restraining order that would have halted a bid by the Los Angeles Zoo to transfer elephants Billy and Tina to the Tulsa Zoo.

The fate of L.A. Zoo elephants Billy and Tina may have been sealed inside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A superior court judge denied advocates for the elephants a temporary restraining order preventing them from being transferred to a Tulsa, Oklahoma zoo...

Outside the downtown courthouse- activists who want to see Billy and Tina transferred to an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee and not to the Tulsa Zoo, voiced their disappointment in the judge's ruling.

Activist Sarah Segal angrily said " I'm just disgusted and I am outraged that I live in a city that would allow this type of cruelty."

Another advocate for the elephants, Sandra Bell, please with Los Angeles residents to " please lobby for Billy and Tina to be left alone for now and not be sent to any zoo but look into sending them to the Tennessee sanctuary where many elephants that have been blessed with a happy life."

According to the L.A. Zoo, Billy and Tina are being transferred to the Tulsa Zoo because it has more space for them and to also be with other elephants...

In a written statement to Eyewitness News, a spokesperson for the L.A. Zoo says

"Visitors to the L.A. Zoo have enjoyed watching and learning from Billy and Tina for years. The difficult decision to relocate them was made in consultation with, and on the recommendation of, experts from around the country affiliated with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The Zoo goes on to say "Ultimately, this decision , as is the case with all animal care decisions at the L.A. Zoo, is driven by the unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the animals."

In his ruling today, the judge encouraged the public to contact the L.A. City Council and Mayor Karen Bass's office.

Melissa Lerner , an attorney representing the advocates, says people should contact the Mayor's office and "tell her that this is unconscionable and that L.A. should be on the right side of history and not in the dark ages. We should be leading the way to protecting wildlife. "

Ms. Lerner says the lawsuit to prevent the transfer of Billy and Tina to Tulsa will continue.. The L.A. Zoo can now transfer the elephants to the Tulsa Zoo. The Zoo hasn't said when that'll happen..