Actor KJ Apa revs things up in new motorcycle themed film 'One Fast Move'

KJ. Apa rides into a new action film called "One Fast Move." He plays a young man who connects with his estranged father so he can pursue his dream of also becoming a professional motorcycle racer

KJ. Apa rides into a new action film called "One Fast Move." He plays a young man who connects with his estranged father so he can pursue his dream of also becoming a professional motorcycle racer

KJ. Apa rides into a new action film called "One Fast Move." He plays a young man who connects with his estranged father so he can pursue his dream of also becoming a professional motorcycle racer

KJ. Apa rides into a new action film called "One Fast Move." He plays a young man who connects with his estranged father so he can pursue his dream of also becoming a professional motorcycle racer

HOLLYWOOD -- KJ Apa is best known for playing "Archie Andrews" on TV's "Riverdale." He rides into a new action film this week called "One Fast Move." He plays a young man who connects with his estranged father so he can pursue his dream of also becoming a professional motorcycle racer. Apa pretty much started from scratch to play this role.

"I had no idea how to ride motorcycles. I had no idea about motorcycles in general, but I would look at people on motorcycles and go, 'In my dreams, I would be as cool as that.' And then I learned how to ride for the movie," said Apa.

When it came to being on the motorcycle, sometimes it's K.J. you see and sometimes, he got a little help from the pros.

"All of those guys on the track are all professional riders that've been racing for 20 years plus, and they all brought their own bikes and stuff," said Apa. "So, unfortunately, I wasn't able to do that stuff. It was a little too dangerous. But everything else that--where I was riding during scenes and stuff like that is all real."

The film also features Edward James Olmos, and Eric Dane as the young man's not so fatherly father.

"He has such a brilliant energy, Eric, an undeniable energy that he brings with him everywhere off-screen and on-screen which is why you root for these characters that he plays that are deeply flawed because Eric, himself, is such a lovable person in real life," said Apa.

"One Fast Move" is available on Prime Video August 8. It's rated "R."

