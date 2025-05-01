A San Pedro nonprofit receives surprise donation from actor and comedian Jacob Wysocki

After the episode aired, fans shared Jacob Wysocki's donation on Reddit, sparking a wave of additional support and contributions.

Actor and comedian Jacob Wysocki surprised Rainbow Services with a heartfelt donation on the game show Game Changer, honoring his late mother's legacy and sparking a wave of nationwide support.

Actor and comedian Jacob Wysocki surprised Rainbow Services with a heartfelt donation on the game show Game Changer, honoring his late mother's legacy and sparking a wave of nationwide support.

Actor and comedian Jacob Wysocki surprised Rainbow Services with a heartfelt donation on the game show Game Changer, honoring his late mother's legacy and sparking a wave of nationwide support.

Actor and comedian Jacob Wysocki surprised Rainbow Services with a heartfelt donation on the game show Game Changer, honoring his late mother's legacy and sparking a wave of nationwide support.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a great surprise for Rainbow Services, a San Pedro nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence. The group found out in an unusual way, about a donation they received from Jacob Wysocki, an actor and comedian.

"He made a shout-out on Game Changer to Rainbow Services with a huge check, twirling it all around," said Laura Lull, CEO of Rainbow Services.

Wysocki donated his prize money that he won on the show, Game Changer, to the organization in honor of his late mother.

"My mom recently passed and she was an extreme advocate for Rainbow Services," Wysocki said. "She used to work at Hertz and she would always do can drives or clothes drives to generate goods or money for Rainbow Services."

"We are so grateful to Jacob and the legacy that his mom has left," said Anita Reyes, senior residential manager at Rainbow Services.

But the generosity didn't stop there. After the episode aired, fans posted about Wysocki's donation on Reddit, sparking a ripple effect that led to even more contributions.

"People started donating out of their own pockets to Rainbow Services in honor of my mom," Wysocki said.

"That shout-out on Reddit got us more than $8,000 in donations over the course of a two-week period from all over the country," Lull said.

Lull said the donations couldn't have come at a better time as Rainbow Services continues to face challenges amid budget cuts.

"Those donations are going to help us provide food for our shelters. It's going to help us provide the staffing we need for case management and for our legal services," Lull said.

"It just makes me really happy and proud to boost Rainbow Services," Wysocki said.

To learn more about the organization or to make a donation, visit rainbowservicesdv.org.